Syngenta halts sales of new GMO corn seed in Canada -sources

CHICAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG has halted commercial sales in Canada of corn seed containing a new genetically modified trait because major importers have not approved the product, two industry sources said on Monday.

Syngenta Canada pulled from the market seed containing the Agrisure Duracade trait, which was available for planting for the first time this year, according to a Syngenta notice that was sent to Canadian seed dealers and obtained by Reuters.

The trait has been approved for cultivation in Canada, the United States and other countries, and for import by some overseas buyers. However, it has not been approved for import by China or the European Union, two major international markets.

A Syngenta spokesman had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andre Grenon)