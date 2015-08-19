FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta plans to divest flower seeds unit
August 19, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta plans to divest flower seeds unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swiss group Syngenta plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit, it said on Wednesday.

Syngenta, which has rebuffed takeover advances from Monsanto , said the move would let the business “play a leading role in the consolidation of the home gardening market, which is taking place in response to changes in the distribution and retail channels driven by shifts in consumer preferences”.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

