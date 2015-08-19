Syngenta plans to divest flower seeds unit

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swiss group Syngenta plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit, it said on Wednesday.

Syngenta, which has rebuffed takeover advances from Monsanto , said the move would let the business “play a leading role in the consolidation of the home gardening market, which is taking place in response to changes in the distribution and retail channels driven by shifts in consumer preferences”.