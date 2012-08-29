FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Syngenta buying DuPont pest control unit for $125 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Syngenta buying DuPont pest control unit for $125 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG said it would buy DuPont’s professional products insecticide business for $125 million in cash to expand the Swiss company’s range of pest-control products.

Under the terms of the agreement Syngenta, the world’s largest agrochemicals company, will gain control of DuPont’s pest-control brands Advion, Acelepryn and other intellectual property.

“This acquisition will contribute to our objective of increasing profitability in the lawn and garden business,” Syngenta head of business development Robert Berendes said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The products we are acquiring have an excellent environmental profile while providing superior control of insects in a wide variety of applications,” Berendes said.

The purchase will expand Syngenta’s product range to golf course and lawn care professionals and to ornamental growers, the company said.

Earlier this year Syngenta said it would sell the Fafard peat unit of its lawn and garden business to U.S. company Sun Gro Horticulture for an undisclosed sum.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.