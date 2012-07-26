Syngenta upbeat for H2 after stronger than forecast H1 results

ZURICH, 26 (Reuters) - The world’s largest agrochmicals company Syngenta on Wednesday beat first half views and gave an upbeat outlook for 2012, citing positive prospects for the Latin American planting season amid record high soybean prices.

The Basel-based group said it expects its operating margin in 2012 to rise after first half net profit rose to $1.5 billion.

Sales rose by 7 percent to $8.27 billion driven by double digit growth in North America.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of $1.408 and sales of $8.224 billion.

Syngenta peer Monsanto had last month reported strong third quarter results and upped its guidance.