Syngenta snaps up U.S. biotech company Pasteuria
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Syngenta snaps up U.S. biotech company Pasteuria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The world’s largest agribusiness company Syngenta said on Wednesday it will acquire U.S. biotech company Pasteuria Bioscience Inc in a deal worth $86 million, with additional deferred payments of up to $27 million.

The two companies already collaborate in the development and commercialization of biological products to control plant-parasitic nematodes.

Nematodes are a major pest across all crops and the withdrawal of older solutions leaves growers with limited options.

A first seed treatment for soybean cyst nematode stemming from the collaboration will be available in the U.S. in 2014, Syngenta said.

by Andrew Thompson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
