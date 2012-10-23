FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees strong Latam season start
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees strong Latam season start

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 sales up 6 pct to $2.7 bln vs $2.8 bln in Reuters poll

* Says saw strong start to Latin America season

* Confirms sees higher EBITDA margin and EPS growth

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest agrochemicals company, confirmed its full-year financial targets on Tuesday after a strong start to the planting season in Latin America.

Sales at Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs, rose 6 percent at constant exchange rates, to $2.7 billion, just short of the median forecast of $2.8 billion seen in a Reuters poll.

Sales in Latin America, the group’s most important geographical zone at this time of the year, were up 18 percent to $1.1 billion, Syngenta said.

“This, together with the increase in our targets for key crops, gives us increased confidence in our long term growth potential,” Chief Executive Mike Mack said in a statement.

He reiterated Syngenta expected an increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin at constant exchange rates for the full year and strong growth in earnings per share.

The Swiss-based firm lifted its target for sales of products for its eight top crops to $25 billion by 2020.

The world’s top seed and crop protection companies are battling to develop new technologies that can improve productivity for farmers grappling with increasingly erratic and extreme weather conditions.

Latin American farmers are planting more crops this season to make up for production shortfalls in the wake of a historic drought that hit the Midwest grain belt this summer, sending U.S. corn and soybean prices to record highs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.