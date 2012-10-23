FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta Q3 sales in line on strong Latam season start
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Syngenta Q3 sales in line on strong Latam season start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 sales up 6 pct to $2.7 bln vs $2.8 bln in Reuters poll

* Says saw strong start to Latin America season

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest agrochemicals company, confirmed its full-year financial targets on Tuesday after a strong start to the planting season in Latin America.

Sales at Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs, rose 6 percent at constant exchange rates, to $2.7 billion, just short of the median forecast of $2.8 billion seen in a Reuters poll.

Syngenta is benefitting from high crop prices driving demand for crop chemicals and seeds as farmers turn to technology to boost yields.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.