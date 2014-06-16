FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta buys parts of Lantmaennen's business in Germany, Poland
June 16, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Syngenta buys parts of Lantmaennen's business in Germany, Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG said on Monday it had agreed to buy Swedish food, energy and agriculture group Lantmaennen’s winter wheat and oilseed rape breeding and business operations in Germany and Poland.

The companies did not disclose financial details of the transaction, which is expected to close in July this year pending approval by the German competition authority.

The world’s largest maker of crop chemicals said the deal would strengthen its position in the German and Polish cereals and oilseed rape markets. The two companies will also establish a research and development programme focused on wheat. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Matt Driskill)

