Bayer CEO says cannot comment on Monsanto-Syngenta
May 27, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer CEO says cannot comment on Monsanto-Syngenta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, May 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German drugs and chemicals group Bayer, Marijn Dekkers, said on Wednesday he could not comment on the possible takeover of Syngenta by Monsanto.

Bayer, the world’s second-largest crop chemicals provider after Swiss Syngenta, is seen as a potential buyer of assets that could be sold as part of a takeover of Syngenta by U.S. seeds giant Monsanto.

Monsanto said last week it planned to divest Syngenta’s seeds and genetic traits businesses as well as some overlapping chemistry assets to win regulatory approval for a takeover, which Syngenta has so far rejected.

Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

