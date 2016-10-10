BRIEF-Buckeye Partners LP says no employees injured due to Hurricane Matthew
* Statement from Buckeye Partners, L.P. regarding Hurricane Matthew
ZURICH Oct 10 Bridge financing is "committed and irrevocable" for ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Syngenta, a spokeswoman for the Swiss chemicals maker said on Monday, following a report on Chinese news outlet Caixin that the acquisition had hit a snag.
"We have no comment to make on this article and ChemChina is proceeding with their refinancing strategy," the spokeswoman said. "Bridge financing for the transaction is committed and irrevocable."
State-owned ChemChina is borrowing heavily to buy seeds-and-pesticides producer Syngenta as the country seeks new agricultural technology to bolster its growing population's food supply. Caixin reported that a $15 billion piece of the deal's funding remains missing, citing several people it said were close to the deal.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 Danish exports to Britain fell in August for the second straight month, official data showed on Monday, after Britons' June vote to leave the European Union sent the pound to its lowest level against the euro for more than five years.
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Amos Genish, chief executive of Telefonica Brasil SA, on Monday said the firm will undertake a smooth leadership transition, seeking to allay investor concerns after the rushed news of his departure sent shares sliding.