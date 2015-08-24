FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto sweetens offer for Syngenta to CHF470 a share- source
August 24, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Monsanto sweetens offer for Syngenta to CHF470 a share- source

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Monsanto Co has increased its offer to buy Switzerland’s Syngenta AG from CHF 449 per share to CHF 470 per share, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Monsanto wants to combine its world-leading seeds business with Syngenta’s own seeds and pesticides. Syngenta has rejected a previous proposal and refused to open its books, despite the offer of a $2 billion cash payment should the transaction fail to win regulatory approval.

A Syngenta representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a Monsanto representative declined to comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone)

