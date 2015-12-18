FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta CEO says prepared to discuss deals with whole industry-report
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Syngenta CEO says prepared to discuss deals with whole industry-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Agrochemicals company Syngenta is ready to discuss deals with the whole industry, including the world’s largest seed company Monsanto, its Interim Chief Executive John Ramsay told a news agency on Friday.

The seeds and crop industry is currently undergoing a major shake-up, with chemical titans DuPont and Dow Chemical Co announcing an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion just last week.

“We are prepared to discuss options with the whole industry, including Monsanto, but our focus has got to be on the ability to actually believe in the value creation and have the confidence we can pull it off,” Ramsay said in an interview with Dow Jones.

He wouldn’t comment on the status of talks with China National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina), but said any deal with them would face lower regulatory hurdles than a deal with a Western rival. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

