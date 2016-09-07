Syngenta says CFO Ramsay to retire at end of September

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syngenta said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay has decided to retire from the Swiss agricultural chemicals company at the end of September to pursue other interests.

Ramsay has been CFO since 2007 and was interim chief executive at the company until June this year.

Basel-based Syngenta, which is in the process of being bought by ChemChina, said Ramsay will be succeeded as CFO and member of the executive committee by Mark Patrick, currently head of commercial finance at the company. (Reporting by John Revill)