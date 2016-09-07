FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Syngenta says CFO Ramsay to retire at end of September
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 7, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Syngenta says CFO Ramsay to retire at end of September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syngenta said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay has decided to retire from the Swiss agricultural chemicals company at the end of September to pursue other interests.

Ramsay has been CFO since 2007 and was interim chief executive at the company until June this year.

Basel-based Syngenta, which is in the process of being bought by ChemChina, said Ramsay will be succeeded as CFO and member of the executive committee by Mark Patrick, currently head of commercial finance at the company. (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.