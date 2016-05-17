FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta says offer period extended as not all approvals received
#Switzerland Market Report
May 17, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Syngenta says offer period extended as not all approvals received

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - Swiss pesticides maker Syngenta said on Tuesday the offer period for ChemChina’s takeover bid was extended because some regulatory approvals were still outstanding.

“We don’t have all the regulatory approvals yet,” a Syngenta spokesman said, adding that the company still expected for the deal to close by year-end.

Syngenta earlier said the first extension period of the public tender offer to buy Syngenta will commence on May 24 and end on July 18. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Ludwig Burger)

