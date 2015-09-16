FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta highlights crop protection in R&D Day presentation
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta highlights crop protection in R&D Day presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta will highlight 15 new and pipeline products in its crop protection portfolio with peak sales over $6 billion during its research and development (R&D) day presentation on Wednesday, it said.

Under pressure to perform after rejecting a takeover approach from Monsanto, Syngenta said it would showcase its crop protection technology pipeline, focusing on nine new active ingredients with combined peak sales potential of over $3.6 billion.

In seeds and traits, corn trait revenue was set to more than double by 2020, it said. “We have recently achieved technical proof of concept in hybrid wheat. Commercialization is expected to start by the end of the decade, with peak sales potential of more than $3 billion,” it added on its website.

here (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.