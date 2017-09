FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds maker that is being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, said first-quarter sales declined 7 percent, hurt by a strong dollar and a drop at its Latin American business.

Group sales declined to $3.7 billion, unchanged from a year earlier when adjusted for currency effects, which was slightly below the $3.75 billion expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)