Syngenta H1 profit squeezed by weak crop markets, Latam region

July 22 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds maker being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, reported a worse-than-expected drop in first-half profit, hurt by weak agricultural markets and a continued decline of its Latin American business.

Group net income declined 13 percent to $1.06 billion, below the $1.28 billion expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A 7 percent decline in sales to $7.09 billion fell short of the market view of $7.22 billion.

It reiterated that it still expected the takeover by ChemChina to be wrapped up by the end of the year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)