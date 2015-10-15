RPT-Syngenta Q3 sales fall 12 pct, lag expectations

(Repeats to attach to headlines. no changes to text)

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Third-quarter sales at Swiss agricultural chemicals group Syngenta AG fell 12 percent year on year to $2.62 billion, it said on Thursday, missing market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales to fall 5.3 percent to $2.818 billion.

It said full-year sales at constant exchange rates were expected to be around last year’s level while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would show a double-digit increase. “Reported sales continue to be affected by the strength of the dollar, and reported EBITDA is likely to show a mid-single digit decline,” it added.