RPT-Syngenta Q3 sales fall 12 pct, lag expectations
#Switzerland Market Report
October 15, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Syngenta Q3 sales fall 12 pct, lag expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to headlines. no changes to text)

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Third-quarter sales at Swiss agricultural chemicals group Syngenta AG fell 12 percent year on year to $2.62 billion, it said on Thursday, missing market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales to fall 5.3 percent to $2.818 billion.

It said full-year sales at constant exchange rates were expected to be around last year’s level while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would show a double-digit increase. “Reported sales continue to be affected by the strength of the dollar, and reported EBITDA is likely to show a mid-single digit decline,” it added.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
