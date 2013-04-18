FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta first-quarter sales rise 6 pct to $4.6 bn
April 18, 2013 / 5:10 AM / 4 years ago

Syngenta first-quarter sales rise 6 pct to $4.6 bn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, said strong fungicide sales in Latin America helped it shrug off the cold winter in the northern hemisphere to post solid first-quarter sales.

The Swiss company, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds, said sales rose 6 percent in the first quarter to $4.57 billion, just over a forecast for $4.56 billion in a Reuters poll.

Syngenta is banking on innovation and a more integrated business that supplies farmers with everything from seeds and pesticides to fertilisers and support services to boost sales to $25 billion by 2020, from $14.2 billion last year.

