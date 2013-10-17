FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta says 2013 earnings depend on Latam as Q3 sales meet view
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2013 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

Syngenta says 2013 earnings depend on Latam as Q3 sales meet view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest agrochemicals company, said earnings for the year would depend on the progress of Latin American planting season as it reported third-quarter sales in line with expectations.

Sales at Syngenta rose 11 percent at constant currency rates in the third-quarter to $2.9 billion compared to the average analyst forecast for $2.93 billion in a Reuters poll.

The company is banking on innovation and a more integrated business that supplies farmers with everything from seeds and pesticides to fertilisers and support services, to boost sales to $25 billion by 2020, from $14.2 billion last year, a target it confirmed on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
