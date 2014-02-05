FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta plans cost cuts as 2013 net profit drops
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Syngenta plans cost cuts as 2013 net profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Syngenta, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, said Wednesday it plans to step up its focus on costs as it reported a 11 percent drop in full-year profit.

The Basel-based firm said net profit last year stood at $1.64 billion, compared to the average forecast for $1.7 billion in a Reuters poll.

Syngenta warned in October that full-year earnings would be lower than it had expected due to a $170 million writedown on seed stocks and unfavourable currency rates.

Sales at Syngenta rose 5 percent at constant currency rates to $14.69 billion, compared to the poll forecast for $14.82 billion.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.