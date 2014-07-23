FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta sales rise 1 percent in first half of 2014
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Syngenta sales rise 1 percent in first half of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, said on Wednesday sales rose in the first half of the year by 1 percent.

The Swiss company, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically-modified seeds, said sales in the first half of the year were $8.5 billion

Net profit fell by 1 percent to $1.4 billion.

Sales rose 2 percent to $3.8 billion in the second quarter of the year, falling short of the Reuters analyst consensus of $3.9 billion.

“In the second half of the year we expect an acceleration of sales growth driven by Latin America... On this basis we continue to expect full year integrated sales growth of around 6 percent at constant exchange rates,” Chief Executive Mike Mack said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.