Syngenta slams Cargill lawsuit over U.S. corn rejections
#Market News
September 12, 2014

Syngenta slams Cargill lawsuit over U.S. corn rejections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG said a lawsuit that agribusiness company Cargill Inc filed against the company on Friday for damages related to China’s rejections of U.S. corn is “without merit.”

Cargill said in a lawsuit in Louisiana state court that Syngenta had exposed the grain trader to losses by commercializing the Agrisure Viptera corn seed, known as MIR 162, before it was approved for import by China, a major buyer.

The United States approved MIR 162 for cultivation in 2010 and Syngenta “strongly upholds the right of growers to have access to approved new technologies,” according to a statement from the company.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
