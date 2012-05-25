FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta to pay $105 mln in herbicide settlement
May 25, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Syngenta to pay $105 mln in herbicide settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Charge partially covered by provisions

* Impact on earnings around $0.50/share

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Swiss group Syngenta, the world’s largest agrochemicals company, is to take a hit of $0.50 per share against 2012 earnings after agreeing to settle litigation in the United States related to one of its herbicides.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and pests as well as genetically modified seeds, said on Friday it had agreed to settle a dispute over the amount of its herbicide atrazine that had entered the water systems of several communities.

“The product is already highly regulated under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and this settlement does not change the safety evaluation of the product,” spokeswoman Sarah Hull said.

Syngenta said the settlement would cost a total $105 million and allow it to end lengthy and costly legal proceedings.

The company said it would continue to market atrazine in the United States as part of its corn herbicide range. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Dan Lalor)

