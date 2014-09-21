FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Synlait year profit jumps
September 21, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Synlait year profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand small dairy operator Synlait Milk Ltd reported a 70 percent rise in its full year profit on Monday, as it benefited from high prices and demand early in the year.

The company reported a profit of NZ$19.6 million ($15.96 million) for the year to July 31 compared with NZ$11.5 million the year before.

In May, Synlait, part owned by China’s Bright Dairy & Food , cut its guidance to between NZ$17.5 million and NZ$22.5 million.

It said the gains made from high prices and demand in the first half were almost completely wiped out in the second half because of falling margins and regulatory changes in the key Chinese market.

It said it had taken a 25 percent stake in Sichuan New Hope Nutritional Foods Co Ltd, which owns, sells and distributes an infant formula range in China.

Synlait said it would not pay a dividend and did not expect to do so for some time as it puts resources into expansion.

1 US dollar = 1.2277 New Zealand dollar Gyles Beckford

