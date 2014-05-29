FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Synlait Milk lowers 2015 profit forecast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Synlait Milk lowers 2015 profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company Synlait Milk lowered its 2015 profit forecast on Friday by up to 30 percent because of changed market conditions and a high exchange rate.

The small dairy processor, part owned by China’s Bright Dairy & Food, said it now expected a net profit between NZ$17.5 million and NZ$22.5 million ($14.8 million to $19.1 million).

It had previously forecast a profit range of NZ$25.0 million to NZ$30.0 million.

It also forecast an initial milk payout to its suppliers for the coming dairy production season of NZ$7.00 a kilogram of milk solids, matching the forecast made earlier this week by global giant Fonterra Ltd.

$1 = 1.1803 New Zealand Dollars Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.