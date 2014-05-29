NZ's Synlait Milk lowers 2015 profit forecast

WELLINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company Synlait Milk lowered its 2015 profit forecast on Friday by up to 30 percent because of changed market conditions and a high exchange rate.

The small dairy processor, part owned by China’s Bright Dairy & Food, said it now expected a net profit between NZ$17.5 million and NZ$22.5 million ($14.8 million to $19.1 million).

It had previously forecast a profit range of NZ$25.0 million to NZ$30.0 million.

It also forecast an initial milk payout to its suppliers for the coming dairy production season of NZ$7.00 a kilogram of milk solids, matching the forecast made earlier this week by global giant Fonterra Ltd.