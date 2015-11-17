UPDATE 1-Synopsys reveals unauthorized access to web portal

(Adds details)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Software company Synopsys Inc said it has informed customers of an unauthorized access to its web portal and said no customer project or design data in this system was accessed.

The unauthorized access to Synopsys electronic design automation, IP and optical products and product license files happened through its customer-facing license and product delivery system, the company said.

Synopsys said it came across the unauthorized access in October though it began in July.

The license and product delivery system does not store personally identifiable information or payment card information, the company said on Tuesday.

Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys, said the unauthorized access will have a “limited impact” on Synopsys and its customers.

The company does not expect this incident to have an impact on its financial results or forecast.

The company said it engaged FireEye Inc’s computer forensic arm Mandiant and a leading computer forensics company to assist the investigation. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)