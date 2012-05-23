UPDATE 1-Synopsys reports strong qtrly sales, raises outlook

* Q2 adj EPS $0.53 vs est $0.55

May 23 (Reuters) - Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and raised its outlook for the full year, as its acquisition of peer Magma Design Automation helped drive revenue growth.

The company, which competes with Cadence Design Systems iNc and Mentor Graphics Corp, bought Magma late last year, to add complementary technology offerings to its portfolio.

Synopsys now expects a full-year profit of $2.03 to $2.07 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion.

It previously expected an adjusted profit of $1.97 to $2.03 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion.

“We are raising annual guidance to reflect both the robustness of our base business and the rapid integration of Magma,” CEO Aart de Geus said in a statement.

The company also appointed Chief Operating Officer Chi-Foon Chan as co-CEO.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $21 million, or 14 cents per share, from $81.1 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $432.6 million.

Analysts expected a profit of 55 cents per share, on revenue of $417.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Synopsys shares, which closed at $28.20 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq, rose 2.3 percent to $28.84 in extended trading.