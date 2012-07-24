FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Synovus posts quarterly profit
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Synovus posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.03 vs loss/shr $0.07

* Q2 net interest income down 7 pct

* Provision for losses fell 63 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp posted a quarterly profit for the fourth time in a row as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.

The bank posted net income available to common shareholders of $24.8 million, or 3 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $53.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income fell 7 percent to $213.4 million.

Provision for losses on loans fell about 63 percent to $44.2 million.

Shares of the Georgia-based bank were up 1.6 percent before the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at closed at $1.85 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
