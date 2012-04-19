FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Syntel profit trumps estimates, shares soar
April 19, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Syntel profit trumps estimates, shares soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.98 vs est $0.75

* Q1 rev $170.7 mln vs est $172.1 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $3.40-$3.65 vs prior forecast of $3.10-$3.35/shr

* Shares rise as much as 15 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Outsourcing company Syntel Inc’s quarterly profit surpassed analysts’ estimates, as gross margins improved nearly 7 percentage points, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Shares of the company rose as much as 15 percent to $62 - their highest since July last year - in Thursday morning trading on the Nasdaq.

“While we are mindful of the global backdrop, we saw stable trends for client spending during the quarter and building pipelines,” chief executive Prashant Ranade said in a statement.

First-quarter gross margin was 41.8 percent. Net income rose $40.7 million, or 98 cents per share, from $25 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Accenture PLC and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, rose 17 percent to $170.7 million.

For the full year, Syntel expects a profit of $3.40 to $3.65 per share, on revenue of $730 million to $755 million.

The company had previously forecast a profit of $3.10 to $3.35 per share and revenue of $720 million to $750 million.

