FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Synthetic Biologics' C. difficile mid-stage study meets main goal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 8 months ago

Synthetic Biologics' C. difficile mid-stage study meets main goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc said on Thursday its experimental product designed to reduce antibiotic-resistant infections outperformed a placebo in a mid-stage trial.

The company's oral enzyme ribaxamase met the main goal of significantly reducing Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) versus a placebo in the 412-patient study.

Prolonged use of antibiotics can allow this common intestinal inhabitant to explode into a lethal infection as antibiotics kill off its beneficial rivals in the gut.

Spread through hospital surfaces and human contact, C. difficile most often affects the elderly. It causes severe diarrhea, can damage the colon and is difficult to treat.

The company's shares were up 24 percent at $1.10 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.