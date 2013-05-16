Synthomer says profit hurt by weak demand in Europe; shares fall

May 16 (Reuters) - British chemical maker Synthomer Plc said its profit so far this year was lower than a year earlier due to weak demand in Europe, particularly in the construction industry.

Synthomer, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, said sales volumes in its Europe and North America businesses fell 7 percent in March and April from a year earlier.

The company, whose chemicals are also used in the adhesive, textile and pharmaceutical businesses, generates more than half of its revenue from Western Europe.

Synthomer’s shares were down 4.22 percent at 215.5 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.