FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chemical maker Synthomer cuts profit outlook on strong pound
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 11, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Chemical maker Synthomer cuts profit outlook on strong pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Synthomer Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be lower by about 5 million pounds ($8.5 million) due to further strengthening of sterling.

Synthomer, which supplies speciality emulsion polymers used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, said it previously expected a 4 million-pound hit to operating profit.

The company, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, added that operating profit in Asia would be about 4 million pounds lower than a year earlier as strong competition and weak butadiene pricing continued to pressure margins. Butadiene is used in the production of synthetic rubber.

However, Synthomer said that it expected demand for nitrile latex to grow and margins to firm as the second half progresses.

Nitrile is a speciality chemical used in making latex, a very fine quality of rubber. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.