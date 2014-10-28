FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Synthomer says full-year profit to be lower than consensus
October 28, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Synthomer says full-year profit to be lower than consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Synthomer Plc said it expected full-year pretax profit to be lower than its consensus of 87.8 million pounds ($141.5 million) owing to lower demand in its European and North American construction businesses.

Synthomer, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, said if performance in Europe continued to be lower in the fourth quarter, pretax profit consensus compiled by the company would be further lowered within a range of 81.3 million pounds to 90.3 million pounds.

The company, which supplies speciality emulsion polymers used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, reported a 3 percent fall in third-quarter volumes in its European and North American businesses. ($1 = 0.6204 British pound) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

