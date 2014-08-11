Chemical maker Synthomer's profit falls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Synthomer Plc reported a 7 percent fall in underlying pretax profit for the first half and said it expected profit for the year to be similar to last year‘s.

Underlying pretax profit fell to 45 million pounds ($75.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, while underlying revenue fell about 9 percent to 510 million pounds, the company said.

Synthomer, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, said it would pay an interim dividend of 3 pence from 2.4 pence a year earlier.

The company supplies speciality emulsion polymers used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)