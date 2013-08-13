FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Synthomer profit falls 10 percent on weak European demand
August 13, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Synthomer profit falls 10 percent on weak European demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British chemical maker Synthomer Plc’s pretax profit for the first half fell 10.3 percent, hurt by weak demand in Europe, particularly in the construction industry.

Synthomer, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, said pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to 48.6 million pounds ($75.23 million) from 54.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Underlying sales decreased 7.5 percent to 558.3 million pounds.

Synthomer supplies speciality emulsion polymers to the coatings, construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves markets.

