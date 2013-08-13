UPDATE 2-Weak European demand hurts chemical maker Synthomer's profit

* Pretax profit falls to 48.6 mln stg from 54.2 mln stg

* Underlying sales fall 7.5 pct

* Oper profit in Europe, N. America business falls 14.6 pct

* Shares fall as much as 4.3 pct

By Tasim Zahid

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British chemical maker Synthomer Plc’s pretax profit for the first half fell 10.3 percent, hurt by weak demand in Europe, particularly from the construction industry.

Shares in the company fell as much as 4.3 percent after the company said profit in the second half would be lower than the preceding half due to weak European market conditions.

The stock, which recouped some of its losses to trade at 204.5 pence at 0903 GMT, was one of the biggest percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange.

“The outlook for the year was worse than expected. When you run the numbers, it’s below what they had previously guided. I think consensus forecast has come down on basis of what was said today and that is why the shares are down today,” James Tetley, analyst at N+1 Singer told Reuters.

The brokerage cut its full-year profit forecast for the company by 5 percent.

Canaccord Genuity cut its full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) estimates by 5.3 percent to 105.8 million pounds.

Pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to 48.6 million pounds ($75.23 million) from 54.2 million pounds a year earlier. Underlying sales decreased 7.5 percent to 558.3 million pounds.

Operating profit in Synthomer’s European and North American markets fell 14.6 percent in the first half of the year.

“Business in Europe has remained challenging, with a continuation of the weak demand trends seen in the second half of 2012 reflecting the current economic environment,” Chief Executive Adrian Whitfield said in a statement.

The company, whose chemicals are used in the adhesive, textile and pharmaceutical businesses, generates more than half of its revenue from Western Europe.

Synthomer said that the pace of recovery of its nitrile business in Asia was faster than originally anticipated. Margins had improved over the last year but were still below historic levels.

Nitrile is a speciality chemical used in the manufacturing of latex - a very fine quality of rubber.

The company, which supplies speciality emulsion polymers to the coatings, construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves markets, said it expects about 50 percent of its revenue to come from emerging markets over the next three years.

“It is always dependent upon having a couple of appropriate bolt-on acquisitions, that would be a correct step in the direction, but its a very realistic target within a three year period,” Whitfield told Reuters.

Emerging markets, which exclude Europe and North America, currently account for 37 percent of Synthomer’s revenue.

Synthomer, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, raised its interim dividend by 9.1 percent to 2.4 pence.