RPT-Poland's Synthos offers $578 mln for rival Pulawy

WARSAW, June 18 (Reuters) - Synthetic rubber producer Synthos launched a 1.96 billion zlotys ($578 million) for state-controlled fertiliser maker Pulawy on Wednesday.

The bank running the offer said Synthos would pay 102.5 zlotys for each Pulawy share tendered in the first twelve days of the bid starting on July 9. It will pay 98.77 zlotys for the remaining part of the offer.

Pulawy shares closed at 102.3 zlotys on Friday. ($1 = 3.3912 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)