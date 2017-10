Sept 17 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Monday revised the outlook of the city of Syracuse, New York's general obligations bonds to negative citing projected budgetary gaps and weakened financial flexibility. Moody's said recent public comments by the mayor regarding municipal bankruptcy indicate 'the city may lack strong willingness to meet its obligations.' Moody's also affirmed the city's A1 rating on $326 million in outstanding general obligation debt.