Annan plan for Syria "on track", spokesman says
May 4, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Annan plan for Syria "on track", spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 4 (Reuters) - A peace plan for Syria brokered by international mediator Kofi Annan is on track despite reports of violations of the ceasefire, Annan’s spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Friday.

“I would say that the Annan plan is on track and a crisis that has been going on for over a year is not going to be resolved in a day or a week,” Fawzi said.

“There are signs on the ground of movement (towards compliance with the plan), albeit slow and small.” (Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

