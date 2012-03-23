FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Annan heading to Moscow, Beijing for talks on Syria crisis
March 23, 2012 / 10:00 AM / 6 years ago

Annan heading to Moscow, Beijing for talks on Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 23 (Reuters) - Kofi Annan, joint special envoy of the United Nations and Arab League, will travel to Moscow and Beijing this weekend for talks on the crisis in Syria, his spokesman said on Friday.

A team sent by Annan has returned from three days of talks in Damascus on implementing his peace plan aimed at stopping the killing, securing humanitarian aid and launching a political dialogue with the Syrian opposition, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement.

“Mr. Annan and his team are currently studying the Syrian responses carefully, and negotiations with Damascus continue,” Fawzi said.

Asked whether Annan would be returning to Damascus for talks with President Bashar al-Assad, Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva: “He will at some point decide to go back, but this is not the time yet.”

