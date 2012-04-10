FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says wants guarantees from Annan on rebels
April 10, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 6 years

Syria says wants guarantees from Annan on rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Damascus wanted guarantees from international peace envoy Kofi Annan that armed groups attacking its troops would commit to a ceasefire under a U.N.-backed peace plan.

“We will not ask the terrorist groups, which are killing, kidnapping and destroying infrastructure, for guarantees. We want Annan to give us these guarantees,” he told reporters in Moscow.

He also said that Annan told him in a recent telephone call that a ceasefire in the country would be followed by disarming of the rebels.

