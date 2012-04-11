FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Annan says Syria promises to respect ceasefire
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 6:32 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Annan says Syria promises to respect ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - UN-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan said on Wednesday the Syrian government have assured him they will respect a ceasefire with rebel forces, less than 24 hours before a deadline to suspend hostilities.

“I have received government assurances they will respect the ceasefire. If everyone respects it I think by 6 in the morning on Thursday we shall see improved conditions on the ground,” Annan said during a visit to Tehran to shore up support for his United Nations and Arab League-backed peace plan.

