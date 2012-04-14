FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advance team of 6 monitors in Syria in 24 hours-Annan spokesman
April 14, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

Advance team of 6 monitors in Syria in 24 hours-Annan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 14 (Reuters) - An initial team of six ceasefire monitors is due to arrive in Syria within 24 hours and deploy within 36 hours, with more to follow within days, the spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan said on Saturday.

Annan spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva that a six-person advance team, led by a Moroccan colonel, would be “quickly supplemented by more from UNTSO (United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation) in a matter of days”.

Russia and China joined the rest of the U.N. Security Council on Saturday to authorise deployment of up to 30 unarmed observers to monitor Syria’s fragile ceasefire as activists reported more deaths in the country and renewed shelling of Homs.

