Syria says withdrawing some troops -Annan spokesman
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 9:50 AM / in 6 years

Syria says withdrawing some troops -Annan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 5 (Reuters) - Syrian authorities have told international mediator Kofi Annan that they have begun withdrawing troops from three areas, Deraa Idlib and Zabadani, his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Thursday.

Fawzi also said that U.N. member states were being asked to provide troops to a ceasefire monitoring mission, to be deployed in Syria after April 10. An advance team sent by Annan was due to arrive in Damascus on Thursday to begin discussing their deployment, which requires a U.N. Security Council resolution.

“Yes they have told us that they have begun withdrawing troops from certain areas,” Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva. “They have specified 3 cities - Deraa, Idlib and Zabadani.”

