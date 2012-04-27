FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Full advance team of 30 monitors in Syria by Monday-Annan spokesman
April 27, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Full advance team of 30 monitors in Syria by Monday-Annan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 27 (Reuters) - Fifteen more ceasefire monitors of a total advance team of 30 are expected to be in Syria by Monday and every effort is being made to deploy the full mission of up to 300 observers, the spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan said on Friday.

“We expect the 30 will be on the ground by the end of April, on Monday,” Annan spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva.

“There is no delay... It is a whole process,” he said. “They are deploying at remarkable speed.”

Syria’s government and rebels have traded blame for a huge explosion which killed 16 people in Hama on Wednesday, as a two-week-old U.N.-backed ceasefire looked increasingly fragile. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)

