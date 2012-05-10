Annan condemns deadly Damascus blasts, calls for halt

GENEVA, May 10 (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan condemned deadly twin bomb explosions in Damascus on Thursday and called on Syrian forces and opposition fighters to halt the bloodshed in line with an agreed month-old ceasefire.

Annan said in a statement issued in Geneva: “These abhorrent acts are unacceptable and the violence in Syria must stop.”

“Any action that serves to escalate tensions and raise the level of violence can only be counter-productive to the interests of all parties,” he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)