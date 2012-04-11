FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says will comply with truce deadline-with caveat
April 11, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

Syria says will comply with truce deadline-with caveat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 11 (Reuters) - Syria has told international mediator Kofi Annan that it will halt all fighting by a Thursday morning deadline but reserves the right to respond to any attack by “armed terrorist groups”, the peace envoy’s spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Wednesday.

In a letter the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus agreed “to cease all military fighting throughout Syrian territory as of 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) tomorrow, Thursday, 12 April 2012, while reserving the right to respond proportionately to any attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups against civilians, government forces or public and private property’,” Fawzi said in a statement.

Annan, special envoy of the United Nations and Arab League, said he would continue to work with the Syrian government and opposition to ensure complete implementation of his six-point peace plan.

