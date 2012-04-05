Annan team arrives in Syria to discuss monitors

GENEVA, April 5 (Reuters) - An advance team led by Norwegian Major-General Robert Mood arrived in Damascus on Thursday for talks with Syrian officials on the deployment of troops to monitor a U.N.-backed ceasefire, the spokesman for mediator Kofi Annan said on Thursday.

“The planning team are all in Damascus now. There are about 10 or 11 of them,” Annan’s spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva.

The peacekeeping team flew into the Syrian capital from Geneva and New York to negotiate deployment of 200-250 unarmed monitors to be deployed after the agreed April 10 deadline for Syria to withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from cities.