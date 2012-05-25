Annan to visit Syria soon, spokesman says

GENEVA, May 25 (Reuters) - International peace mediator Kofi Annan will visit Syria “soon”, his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters on Friday, in what would be his first visit since he presented his peace plan to Syria’s government in early March.

Fawzi declined to give details or specify the date, citing security reasons. Fawzi has repeatedly said that Annan, whose 6 week old ceasefire plan has failed to stop the violence in Syria, would travel to the country when the time was right. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Stephanie Nebehay)